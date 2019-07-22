Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Avoids PUP list
WIlson (hip) avoided the PUP list to open training camp, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins named Dwayne Allen (undisclosed), Cordrea Tankersley (undisclosed) and Mike Hull (knee) as their PUP list entrants, so with Wilson's name omitted we can reason that he'll participate throughout the opening of Dolphins training camp. This isn't to say he's completely out of the woods from his season-ending hip injury from last year -- there's a chance that he practices in a limited capacity for some time -- but it's still great news for the standout slot receiver. It's anyone's guess how the Miami passing game fares in 2019, just as it's tough to tell who might stand out between Wilson, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, but there's a real chance that Wilson finishes 2019 as the team's top fantasy receiver, especially in PPR scoring. All three wideouts have their own promising indicators, however, and Wilson's hip recovery warrants further observation despite clearing this initial hurdle.
