Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Avoids surgery, headed to IR
Wilson (hip) will not require surgery but will likely be placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Dolphins apparently plan to allot Wilson all the time needed to make a full recovery which is the basis for his inevitable IR stint. The fact that Wilson will avoid surgery is a good sign moving forward suggesting the speedy wideout will return to full form by the start of 2019. With Wilson no longer in the immediate mix at wideout, there's a possibility Miami is now in the market for a receiver.
