Wilson caught one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Wilson played just 25 snaps on offense (36 percent) during Miami's first win of the season, taking a back seat to DeVante Parker, Preston Williams (knee), Allen Hurns and Mike Gesicki in the aerial attack. The 27-year-old practiced in full prior to the Week 9 contest, so it doesn't appear as though he was held back by his lingering ankle and hip injuries. Until such time as Wilson carves out a larger role in the Dolphins' offense, he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration.