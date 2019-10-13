Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Bottled up in return
Wilson caught five of six passes for 15 yards during Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington.
In his first game back since the season opener, Wilson did not want for opportunities, but Washington's defenders did well to keep the shifty target in front of them, Wilson's long reception of the day going for just eight yards. In two game this season he is averaging just 4.0 yards per reception. Next up is division rival Buffalo, surrendering just 9.6 yards per reception -- which ranked third best in the league entering Week 6.
