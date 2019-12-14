Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Clears concussion protocol
Wilson (concussion) will play Sunday against the Giants after clearing concussion protocol, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Both Wilson and Devante Parker cleared concussion protocol Saturday, and as a result both wide receivers will suit up in an excellent matchup against the porous Giants secondary. Following the season-ending injury to Preston Williams (knee), Wilson was gradually beginning to get more involved in the offense, posting two consecutive games with at least five catches before leaving the Week 14 contest early, and should be a factor out of the slot Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 injuries: Thielen, Henry, Jacobs
Adam Thielen, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are among the high-profile players carrying some...
-
Week 15 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 15 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...