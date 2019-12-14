Wilson (concussion) will play Sunday against the Giants after clearing concussion protocol, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Both Wilson and Devante Parker cleared concussion protocol Saturday, and as a result both wide receivers will suit up in an excellent matchup against the porous Giants secondary. Following the season-ending injury to Preston Williams (knee), Wilson was gradually beginning to get more involved in the offense, posting two consecutive games with at least five catches before leaving the Week 14 contest early, and should be a factor out of the slot Sunday.