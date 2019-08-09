Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Continues rehab
Wilson (hip) did not suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Wilson is progressing in his recovery from a season-ending hip injury sustained last year, and the Dolphins have taken a cautious approach to his recovery all offseason. It wouldn't be surprising if Wilson were to be held out of continued preseason action, which could pave the road for impressive undrafted rookie Preston Williams to see increased reps. As long as he's ready to go by Week 1, Wilson remains the clear favorite for a starting role in the slot.
