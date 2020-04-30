Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Could get No. 3 role again
Wilson currently projects as Miami's No. 3 receiver, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
Wilson could end up benefiting from an offseason that saw the Dolphins revamp their roster at nearly every position besides wide receiver and tight end. The team essentially is bringing back its same group of pass catchers from 2019, including Preston Williams coming back from the ACL tear he suffered in early November. Wilson struggled to regain his form after he suffered a severe hip injury in 2018, but he did show signs of life at the end of last season with 197 receiving yards over the final three weeks. Granted, his future with the Dolphins may depend on accepting a pay cut, as he's scheduled for a non-guaranteed $9.48 million base salary in the final season of a three-year contract.
