Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Could see elevated role again
Wilson could enjoy an expanded role again versus the Lions in Week 7 with DeVante Parker (quadriceps) inactive for the contest.
Wilson displayed excellent rapport with Week 6 spot starter Brock Osweiler, bringing in six of nine targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime win over the Bears. With Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) sidelined again in Week 7, Osweiler will be under center for a second straight week against the Lions. Wilson has seen target counts of six, six and nine over the last three games, a stretch during which Parker was only active once and played just four snaps (Week 6).
