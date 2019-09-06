Wilson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Given that he practiced all week, albeit in a limited fashion, we suspect Wilson will be available Sunday. Fortunately for those considering him in Week 1 lineups, the Dolphins kick off at 1:00 ET this weekend. With Kenny Stills no longer in the mix, look for Wilson -- who slots in as a starter at receiver alongside DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant -- to see plenty of snaps out of the gate, assuming his health. That's a context that could produce fantasy dividends if Wilson develops a strong rapport with the Dolphins' new QB, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

