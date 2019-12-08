Wilson is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional contest against the Jets while being evaluated for a concussion.

Wilson did not take the field to begin the second half of Sunday's matchup. He caught one of two targets for five yards before leaving the field. With DeVante Parker (concussion) already ruled out to retake the field, the Dolphins' only healthy wide receivers will be Allen Hurns, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford if Wilson is ultimately diagnosed with a concussion.