Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Expected to 'miss time' with hip injury
Wilson sustained a hip injury in Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Lions that is expected to sideline him for "some time," Adam Schefter of ESPN. The receiver is scheduled to undergo tests Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
Schefter's report aligns with the comments made Sunday by Wilson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who indicated his client suffered a "significant" injury that would likely result in an absence of at least "a few weeks," according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilson's hip injury is believed to be related to his labrum, which could threaten the wideout's availability for the rest of the season. Confirmation on the extent of Wilson's setback should be revealed once the results of his MRI are read, but it appears the Dolphins could be without one of their top big-play threats for a while. Wilson, who signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins in the offseason, has posted 26 receptions for 391 yards and four touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the campaign.
