Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Expects Week 1 return
Wilson (hip) said Sunday that he expects to be active for Week 1 against the Ravens, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
Wilson has been limited this offseason, working his way back from a fracture and labrum tear in his hip, both of which ended his 2018 campaign in October. This news certainly bodes well for his chances to suit up at some point during training camp, but neither Wilson nor the team has had a definitive report on his availability. Assuming the 26-year-old is true to his word, he's expected to slot in as the team's primary slot receiver in 2019.
