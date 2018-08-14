Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Filling in at split end
With DeVante Parker dealing with a broken finger, Wilson has been working as the starting split end during the Dolphins' past two practices, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Parker could be in jeopardy of missing the Dolphins' regular season opener, and in such a scenario, Wilson -- who was signed to three-year $24 million deal this offseason -- could be a factor in the team's offense out of the gate. Wilson has been lining up all over the field this summer, and his versatility will be an asset to the team, considering that Parker and slot man Danny Amendola are no strangers to the injury report.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Emerging as versatile weapon•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Working with backups•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Speed, versatility noticed by coaches•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Moving around in OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Signs with Dolphins•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Likely joining Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...