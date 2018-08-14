With DeVante Parker dealing with a broken finger, Wilson has been working as the starting split end during the Dolphins' past two practices, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Parker could be in jeopardy of missing the Dolphins' regular season opener, and in such a scenario, Wilson -- who was signed to three-year $24 million deal this offseason -- could be a factor in the team's offense out of the gate. Wilson has been lining up all over the field this summer, and his versatility will be an asset to the team, considering that Parker and slot man Danny Amendola are no strangers to the injury report.