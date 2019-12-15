Play

Wilson caught five of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

It's hard to trust any Dolphins player outside of DeVante Parker in fantasy. Parker had another two receiving scores, giving him eight this season to Wilson's one. Wilson set a new season high in receiving yards in this game, as he hadn't notched more than 33 in any previous 2019 contest.

