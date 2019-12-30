Wilson said Monday that he hopes to remain with the Dolphins in 2020, though his non-guaranteed $9.48 million base salary could make him a candidate to get cut, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson's 2019 debut was delayed while he worked back from a torn labrum and fractured hip suffered late in the prior season, but he was able to round into form and make an impact in the passing game down the stretch. Over the Dolphins' final four games, Wilson hauled in 18 of 25 targets for 202 yards, serving as a viable complement to No. 1 wideout Devante Parker. Given Wilson's willingness to return to Miami, it's possible he could be receptive to taking a pay cut if the Dolphins inform him they're not willing to retain him at his current rate.