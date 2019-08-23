Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Held out Thursday
Wilson (hip) did not play in Thursday's preseason win over the Jaguars.
The Dolphins continue to play it safe with Wilson as he works his was back from major hip surgery. The team seems optimistic regarding the wideout's chances for Week 1 versus Baltimore, but it's worth noting that he has yet to resume 11-on-11 work. Preston Williams will be the major benefactor as long as Wilson remains sidelined, with Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and Brice Butler also seeing increased work.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: May not be ready for preseason tilt•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Inching toward team drills•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Upping activity level•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Continues rehab•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited to individual work•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Avoids PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play, but the Panthers think he'll...
-
Fantasy football auction draft rankings
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Reviewing our IDP mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top...