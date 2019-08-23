Wilson (hip) did not play in Thursday's preseason win over the Jaguars.

The Dolphins continue to play it safe with Wilson as he works his was back from major hip surgery. The team seems optimistic regarding the wideout's chances for Week 1 versus Baltimore, but it's worth noting that he has yet to resume 11-on-11 work. Preston Williams will be the major benefactor as long as Wilson remains sidelined, with Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and Brice Butler also seeing increased work.

