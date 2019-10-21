Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Held to one catch
Wilson caught one of two targets for 22 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Wilson played only 23 percent of the snaps on offense Week 7 and saw his lowest target count of the season. The speedy slot receiver logged a trio of limited practices leading up to Sunday's game, and he may not yet have fully put his hip and calf injuries behind him. Until Wilson begins playing closer to an every-down role in Miami's offense, he won't warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.
