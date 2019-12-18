Play

Wilson was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson was been battling a lingering hip injury for much of the year, but there's not any reason to worry that he's in danger of missing time. The shifty slot receiver logged his best game of the season Week 15 against the Giants, catching five of eight targets for 59 yards. He's on track to operate behind DeVante Parker (hip) during Sunday's tilt against the Bengals barring any setbacks.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories