Wilson (calf/hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Washington.

He returns for his first game action since Week 1, and with Jakeem Grant (hamstring) inactive, Wilson figures to see snaps out of the slot Sunday, while DeVante Parker and Preston Williams work out wide. It's an assignment that could result in PPR utility for Wilson once he re-proves his health, and if he clicks well with QB Josh Rosen.

