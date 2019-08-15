Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Inching toward team drills
The Dolphins hope Wilson (hip) will be ready for full-team work next week, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
Wilson was limited to individual drills at the start of training camp before progressing to 7-on-7s earlier this week. He doesn't necessarily have to play in the preseason in order to get clearance for Week 1, but it would be a good sign that he's ready for a full workload in the slot at the beginning of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...