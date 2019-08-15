The Dolphins hope Wilson (hip) will be ready for full-team work next week, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Wilson was limited to individual drills at the start of training camp before progressing to 7-on-7s earlier this week. He doesn't necessarily have to play in the preseason in order to get clearance for Week 1, but it would be a good sign that he's ready for a full workload in the slot at the beginning of the season.