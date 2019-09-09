Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Injures calf in loss
Wilson caught two of four targets for 13 yards before exiting Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens due to a calf injury.
Wilson's impact was minimal as Miami's entire offense struggled to get going. The veteran wideout spent the offseason overcoming a hip injury that ended his 2018 campaign prematurely, and the severity of his current issue remains undisclosed. Preston Williams and Jakeem Grant could have larger roles in Miami's offense if Wilson is forced to miss any time.
