Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Injures calf
Wilson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a calf injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson exited the medical tent but has not yet put his helmet back on, according to Chris Perkins of The Athletic. If Wilson is forced to miss any time it will mean increased opportunities for undrafted rookie Preston Williams.
