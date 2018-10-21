Wilson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to a leg injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Beasley, Wilson limped to the locker room early in the second quarter and was quickly tabbed with a leg issue. With DeVante Parker (quadriceps) ruled inactive Sunday, the Dolphins' receiving corps has been whittled down to Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.