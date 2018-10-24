Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Lands on IR
Wilson (hip) has officially been placed on IR.
In a corresponding move, Leonte Carroo was added to the Dolphins' active roster to provide Week 8 depth behind the team's top healthy wide receivers, Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. Wilson, who finished the 2018 season with 26 catches (on 35 targets) for 391 yards and four TDs in seven games, won't require surgery to address his hip injury, per ESPN.com. He's under contract with Miami through the 2020 season.
