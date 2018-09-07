Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Likely starting Sunday
Wilson is expected to start Sunday's game against the Titans with DeVante Parker (finger) likely inactive, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Parker has been sidelined the past four weeks due to a broken finger on his right hand, spurring a doubtful designation for the regular-season opener. A newcomer to the Dolphins offense, Wilson, a four-year pro, has never surpassed 600 yards receiving or three touchdowns in a given season. However, the early opportunity in Miami could be beneficial for Wilson in Parker's absence.
