Wilson (concussion) was limited in Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has now logged two consecutive limited practice sessions. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries, including meeting with an independent neurologist, before retaking the field. If Wilson were forced to miss any time, added targets would become available for depth receivers Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Trevor Davis.

