Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited by hip issue
Wilson (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Wilson was able to suit up in team's preseason finale, so there's a chance his limitations are simply maintenance-related. Assuming he's had no setbacks, Wilson seems poised to see plenty of snaps this season in the Miami offense, where he slots in as a starter along with DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.
