Wilson (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Wilson was able to suit up in team's preseason finale, so there's a chance his limitations are simply maintenance-related. Assuming he's had no setbacks, Wilson seems poised to see plenty of snaps this season in the Miami offense, where he slots in as a starter along with DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week