Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited in practice again
Wilson (hip/calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Wilson has now logged two consecutive limited practice sessions. He was able to make cuts Thursday and possessed an air of positive energy, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, and it appears as though the 27-year-old is nearing a return to the field. The extent of Wilson's participation in practice Friday will shed some light on his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Chargers. If Wilson is healthy enough to suit up, he'll serve as Miami's starting slot receiver.
