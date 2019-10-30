Wilson (ankle/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Limited practice sessions have been the norm for Wilson this season. The 27-year-old logged a trio of limited practices Week 8 before suiting up in the Dolphins' loss to the Steelers, so there's not yet any reason to believe he's in danger of missing Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets. Wilson scored his first touchdown of the season versus Pittsburgh, and he'll work to keep that momentum up versus New York's shoddy secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories