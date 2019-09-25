Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited Wednesday
Wilson (hip/calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wilson's limited practice session Wednesday is his first participation of any extent since he suffered a calf injury Week 1. It remains to be seen whether the speedy wideout will manage to get healthy in time for Week 4's tilt against the Chargers, but his return to practice is a notable step in the right direction. Wilson's presence would be a boost to the wideout corps for second-year quarterback Josh Rosen.
