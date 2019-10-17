Wilson (hip/calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson has logged back-to-back limited practices this week. He appears to be trending towards suiting up Sunday against the Bills, though a full participation in Friday's practice would put all worries to rest. If Wilson is indeed able to go, he'll serve as Miami's starting slot receiver.

