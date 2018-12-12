Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Making progress with hip
Wilson said he is making good progress in his recovery from a small fracture and labrum tear in his hip, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Despite avoiding surgery, Wilson spent a couple weeks in a hip brace using crutches to get around. The Dolphins have already brought the maximum of two players back from injured reserve, though it doesn't sound like Wilson would be a candidate even if they still had a spot. He does seem to be on track for some level of participation in the offseason program while preparing for the second season of a thee-year, $24 million contract. The structure of the deal all but ensures Wilson will be back in Miami for at least one more year.
