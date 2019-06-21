Wilson (hip) could miss the start of training camp, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Wilson is expected to be a full go for Week 1 versus the Ravens, but the Dolphins have yet to release official word regarding his likelihood of suiting up for training camp in July. The Dolphins have kept Wilson under wraps this offseason as he recovers from a fracture and labrum tear in his hip, and it appears probable that the team will continue to take a cautious approach to the receiver's recovery through August. The explosive 26-year-old is expected to serve as Miami's primary slot receiver in 2019, and should be a focal piece of the team's offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories