Dolphins' Albert Wilson: May not be ready for game
Wilson (hip) is uncertain for Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
This probably goes without saying, given that Wilson is returning from major hip surgery and hasn't been participating in 11-on-11 work at training camp. He's expected to take that step within the next few days, but that doesn't mean he'll have game clearance by Thursday. Either way, Wilson should be considered questionable for Week 1 against Baltimore.
