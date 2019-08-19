Dolphins' Albert Wilson: May not be ready for preseason tilt
Wilson (hip) is uncertain for Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
This probably goes without saying, given that Wilson is returning from major hip surgery and hasn't been participating in 11-on-11 work at training camp. He's expected to take that step within the next few days, but that doesn't mean he'll have game clearance by Thursday. Either way, Wilson should be considered questionable for Week 1 against Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...