Wilson (hip/calf) did not practice Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Wilson is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, as he deals with both hip and calf issues. At this stage, the wideout's calf injury is the bigger concern and it doesn't look like we'll see him take the field before Week 4. In Wilson's anticipated absence, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams and Allen Hurns will continue vie for targets behind Miami's top receiver, DeVante Parker.

