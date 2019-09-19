Wilson (calf) wasn't on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Unless Wilson takes part in some activity behind the scenes, he'll open the week with back-to-back absences from practice, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday in Dallas. Wilson's expected absence should continue to open up extra snaps and looks in the passing game for depth receivers Preston Williams and Allen Hurns.