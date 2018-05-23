Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Moving around in OTAs
Wilson has lined up at three different positions during the first couple days of OTAs, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Wilson was highly coveted during the offseason, ultimately signing a three-year contract with the Dolphins. His versatility early in practice is a good sign, suggesting the team hopes to get him involved in different fashions. Miami also added Danny Amendola this offseason and retained DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills, giving the club four established options at receiver in 2018.
