Dolphins' Albert Wilson: MRI on tap
Wilson (hip/leg) has an MRI on tap, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
With Kenny Stills (undisclosed) also banged up in Sunday's loss to the Lions, the Dolphins wideout corps could be taxed as Thursday's game against the Texans approaches. Prior to his exit from Sunday's tilt, Wilson hauled in all three of his targets for 32 yards. Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant currently profile as the team's top healthy wideouts, though it's possible that DeVante Parker (quad) could re-enter the mix in Week 8.
