Wilson (calf) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson exited the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Ravens due to a calf injury after playing just six snaps on offense. In that short span, he caught two passes for 13 yards. If Wilson is unable to play Sunday against the Patriots, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant would be in line for added work alongside DeVante Parker.

