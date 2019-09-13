Play

Wilson (hip/calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson hasn't practiced since injuring his hip and calf Week 1 versus the Ravens. With the veteran out of commission, the Dolphins will rely on DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams and Allen Hurns at wide receiver.

