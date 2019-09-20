Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Not practicing Friday
Wilson (hip/calf) was not present for Friday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson could still get in some work behind the scenes Friday, but he will not practice for the third straight day, which makes it difficult to envision him playing Sunday. The Dolphins will provide an official update on Wilson's availability for Week 3 once Friday's practice comes to a close.
