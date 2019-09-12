Wilson (calf) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson exited Miami's season-opening loss to the Ravens due to a calf injury and has yet to resume practicing. The speedy slot receiver only has one more opportunity to retake the practice field before Sunday's tilt against the Patriots. If Wilson is forced to miss any time expect Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns to serve as the Dolphins' top receivers alongside DeVante Parker.

