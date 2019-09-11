Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Not seen at practice Wednesday
Wilson (calf) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Wilson exited the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Ravens due to a calf injury after seeing just six snaps on offense. In that short span, he caught two passes for 13 yards. If Wilson is unable to play Sunday against the Patriots, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant would be in line for added work alongside DeVante Parker in Week 2.
