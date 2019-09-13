Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Not spotted at Friday's practice
Wilson (calf/hip) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Wilson has not practiced all week, which does not bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Patriots. The Dolphins will reveal Wilson's official status for Week 2 when they release their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice.
