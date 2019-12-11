Play

Wilson (concussion) was participating in non-contact drills during Wednesday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson was removed early from Sunday's loss to the Jets with a head injury and was later placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout's inability to take contact in the Dolphins' first practice of Week 15 implies he's still in the initial stages of the five-step protocol, but he'll still have some time to gain clearance ahead of this weekend's game against the Giants. With DeVante Parker (concussion) also limited to non-contact work Wednesday, the Dolphins count Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Trevor Davis as their only healthy receivers to begin the week.

