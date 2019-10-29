Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Notches TD versus Steelers
Wilson caught one of two targets for five yards and a touchdown during Monday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.
Wilson's first score of the season came via a connection with Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the first quarter. The shifty slot receiver has now gone two consecutive games with just two targets, but it's at least encouraging to see him receiving looks in the red zone. Wilson will be a risky fantasy option against the Jets in Week 9, but he could have appeal in deep leagues.
