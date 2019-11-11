Wilson caught one of three targets but did not gain any receiving yards during Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.

Wilson appeared set for increased usage following the placement of Preston Williams (knee) on injured reserve, but he had almost no impact in Miami's offense during Sunday's win. The 27-year-old has scored just once this season and has yet to exceed 25 receiving yards in a single game, so he should remain firmly off the fantasy radar until further notice.