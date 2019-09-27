Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Officially questionable for Sunday
Wilson (calf/hip) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Wilson plans to suit up Sunday, and his limited participation in practice all week is at least a step in the right direction. If the speedy wideout is indeed cleared to play, he could be set to start in the slot during three-receiver sets. Wilson's presence would certainly be of some benefit for 22-year-old quarterback Josh Rosen, who struggled to move the Dolphins' offense during his first start Week 3.
