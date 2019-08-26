Dolphins' Albert Wilson: On track for Week 1
Wilson (hip) received medial clearance Monday and expects to suit up for the start of the regular season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
After being limited to individual work to begin training camp, Wilson now appears back to full health and ready to participate in team activities unrestricted. He's already resumed running full speed as part of his rehab, according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. Barring any setbacks, the speedy wideout projects to start in the slot Week 1. With DeVante Parker (undisclosed) nursing an injury and Kenny Stills at risk of being traded or cut, it appears increasingly likely that Wilson could start alongside one of Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant (hamstring) or Allen Hurns to begin the season.
